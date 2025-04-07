The Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced that Sandra Jervis will head their party’s list for the Ceredigion Benfro constituency at the 2026 Senedd election following a ballot of party members in the constituency.
Sandra is a small business owner, who runs Creative Cove stationery shop in Lampeter, where she has lived for 20 years.
She has three children with her husband Paul, and has a record of campaigning in the area, including plans to relocate Lampeter Library.
Ceredigion Benfro is one of the party’s top targets in the 2026 election, covering the Westminster constituencies of Ceredigion Preseli and Mid and South Pembrokeshire.
The Liberal Democrats finished second in Ceredigion Preseli in the 2024 General Election.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats have historically had a strong presence in Ceredigion, holding the Westminster seat and its predecessor, Ceredigion and Pembroke North, regularly and often in competition with Plaid Cymru.
The Liberal Democrats have also traditionally formed the opposition to Plaid Cymru on Ceredigion County Council.
Sandra Jervis said: “I’m blown away by the support that I’ve received from local members, and I’m really excited to fight for change for voters across Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
“When I speak to voters on the doorstep, many of them speak warmly about former Liberal Democrat MPs for our area, such as Mark Williams and Geraint Howells and local Lib Dem Councillors like Elizabeth Evans.
“I look forward to continuing their genuine community politics and fierce campaigning.
“As a small business owner myself, I understand the challenges facing high streets and the wider Welsh economy, and am proud that the Liberal Democrats are putting economic growth and reform at the centre of our Senedd election campaign.”
At the candidate announcement event, Party Leader and Mid & West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds said: “In this election, the Welsh Lib Dems will be the antidote to both years of failure under Labour and the Conservatives, and to the Trumpian delusions of populists and nationalists. Our candidates will be relentlessly focused on improving people’s lives and everyday issues such as fixing the Welsh NHS and growing the Welsh economy.
“I am proud of the work I’ve done as a regional Senedd Member in recent years to promote investment in West Wales and the campaigns we have run to protect public services.
“I know Sandra will be a powerful voice for local residents should she be elected to go to Cardiff Bay and she will ensure this special part of Wales cannot be ignored by those in power.”