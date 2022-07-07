LIVE REACTION: Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister
Thursday 7th July 2022 12:14 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to resign as the leader of the Conservatives.
Mr Johnson, who has been in office since July 23, 2019, will continue as Prime Minister until the autumn.
After days of mounting pressure on Mr Johnson following a streak of scandals, the Tory leader will publicly announce his resignation at Downing Street later today.
A race for the leadership of the Conservatives will take place over the summer, and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for October’s Tory party conference.
A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today”.
The events so far:
- Jane Dodds said the Welsh public will not forgive so many Welsh Tory MPs
- The Welsh Lim Dems leader also accused Powys MPs of acting out of “self-preservation”
- Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies thanked Boris Johnson and praised his legacy
- Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones to resign from government
- Simon Hart resigned as Welsh Secretary late last night
- Fay Jones resigns as Parliamentary Private Secretary with “great sadness”
- Boris Johnson cheered and booed during resignation outside Number 10
- ‘Them’s the breaks’ says Boris as he thanks the British public
- Plaid leader says ‘we cannot endure this bullying narcissist a minute longer'
- Robert Buckland appointed the new Welsh Secretary
