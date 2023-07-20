A By-election is being held in Llanfarian today (Thursday) to select its next county councillor.
The election is being held following the resignation of Liberal Democrat county councillor, Geraint Wyn Hughes in May.
Residents in Llanfarian will elect one of three candidates.
They are Karen Joan Deakin, who is standing for Plaid Cymru; David Raymond Evans for the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Jack Kevin Parker for the Welsh Conservatives.
Polling Stations at Neuadd y Paith, Capel Seion and Llanfarian Village Hall will be open until 10pm on Thursday evening.