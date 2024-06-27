Pupils from primary schools in Cardigan, Machynlleth and Pwllheli were among those who took part in a Climate Youth event at the Senedd earlier this month.
The event celebrated the work schools have undertaken over the past year to complete the challenges set via the Climate Challenge Cymru project.
Schools in attendance on 17 June included Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Glantwymyn Machynlleth and Pentreuchaf Pwllheli.
In addition to presentations and exhibitions from the schools attending, the young people heard from the Children’s Commissioner for Wales and a member from Earthshot.
They also took part in interactive sessions with Eco Schools and Size of Wales looking at the types of action young people can take – and ways to inspire others.
The Urdd, WWF and Sustrans also ran workshops at the event.
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Climate change poses an urgent threat to future generations, but addressing climate change can also drive opportunities for current and future generations.
“Our vision and ambition is to plan for and deliver a better, fairer, and greener future for us all.
“To achieve this, collaboration is essential and it was great to see so many young people coming together to share their experiences and ideas.
“Collaboration is the Welsh way of approaching big challenges. Collaboration between government, business and communities, including young people, will enable us to reach our targets and deliver the country we wish to see.
“It was fantastic to spend time at the event to understand children and young peoples’ perspectives, solutions and discuss the essential role of young people in the societal change that is needed.”
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said: “I am inspired by all the work the children and young people have completed to help address the climate challenge.
“We need to work together to help tackle climate change, and I am proud that schools have collaborated with these projects to create engaging learning opportunities.
“The work showcased is an amazing example of what can be done when learners are given the opportunity to make a positive change.”