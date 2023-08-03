A MID Wales politician is calling on people to give their views on proposed 20mph speed limits that are due to come into force next month.
Russell George, MS for Montgomeryshire, has launched a survey to seek views of people and businesses about the 20mph default speed limit being introduced by the Welsh Government.
The plans, due to be introduced in 17 September, reduce the presumed speed limit on a large proportion of Wales’ road network from 30mph to 20mph.
The issue has divided views and therefore Russell George MS is seeking the views of people in rural Mid Wales about the new default speed.
Mr George said: "In some areas, a reduced speed limit would be appropriate. In many instances I have campaigned for and requested a reduction to a 20mph speed restriction. I do however believe that a blanket 20mph introduction will have a serious negative impact, particularly on some stretches of Mid Wales roads where it is just not appropriate.
“Recent online polls suggests that as many as 90% are against the plans. I want to establish how people feel in Montgomeryshire and so am encouraging people to take part in my survey.”
Concerns were also raised this week after the Welsh Government announced that the fire service was to be drafted in to help educate drivers roadside of the new speed limits.
To prepare motorists for the change, the Welsh Government and the police are working with the fire service, Go Safe (Wales’ Road Casualty Reduction Partnership), local authorities and other community groups to educate motorists.
At roadsides across Wales, fire service staff will work with partners, to stop speeding motorists in 20mph areas and offer them the opportunity to watch an educational video rather than face a fine of prosecution.
In reaction Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Transport, Natasha Asghar MS said: “I cannot believe that this madcap policy from the Labour Government is now pulling in members of the fire service to enforce the blanket 20mph speed limit change, spreading a stretched public service even thinner.
“Labour’s 20mph speed limits will cost over £30m to implement and will cost the Welsh economy a whopping £4.5bn. The loss to the Welsh economy is an astounding amount that we cannot afford to write off as a result of this foolish policy. Could the use of speeding fines be a stealth tax that recoups a portion of these costs?
“The priorities of our fire service should not include catching motorists speeding, the Labour Government are showing that this foolish policy is not about safety or the environment, as they have claimed, but using public services to catch out motorists and collect money in fines. What service will they fold into it next, paramedics? The Labour Government should listen to Welsh Conservative calls and scrap this ludicrous policy.”
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Group Manager Richie Smart welcomed the fire service's input, saying: “Our fire fighters see the devastating impacts that road traffic collisions, including those in built up areas where people and vehicles mix closely, can have. We are therefore pleased to support our partners to raise awareness of the importance of speed limits to keep everyone safe.”