Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has been named the new shadow cabinet member for Mid Wales in the Senedd following a reshuffle.
Mr George, who previously held the shadow health role, has been named as the new Shadow Minster for Mid Wales and Deputy Whip, Chair of the Senedd Health and Social Care Committee by Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies following the reshuffle.
Mr Davies said: “I’m delighted to announce the new Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet which will lead us into the 2026 Senedd Election.
“I’m pleased to promote young talent elected in 2021, who have proven themselves to be the next generation of Welsh Conservative trailblazers.
“This refreshed team has a laser-like focus on delivering on the people’s priorities.”