Welsh government has responded to the Machynlleth home set to become the newest Micro Nation in the world.
Bron yr Aur is famous for being the one-time holiday home of Led Zeppelin and the childhood haunt of the band's lead vocalist, Robert Plant.
The tiny half-acre small-holding nestled in the hills overlooking the Dulas Valley hit headlines last month after owner Scott Roe announced Bron yr Aur (Hill of Gold) would soon declare independence.
Micro Nations are territories across the world which claim independence usually without any recognition from other states.
The Cambrian News approached Welsh government asking if it would become the first state to recognise the Bron yr Aur Independent Nation.
Responding, a Welsh government spokesperson playfully dodged the question: “As the birthplace of some of the most remarkable music ever produced and located in the foothills of the Eryri National Park, Bron-yr-Aur certainly deserves to be recognised as a stairway to heaven.
“However, the Welsh Government is not responsible for foreign affairs.”
Scott, self-dubbed ‘hill guardian’ and ‘Duke’ of the new Micro Nation, said he was amazed by the “positive” response from the Welsh government, which has now motivated him to seek recognition more widely: “I’m really surprised [that they responded] - it’s huge.
“It paves the way for what we hoped - that heads of state and nations would make careful comment in a similar way.
“I think testing those boundaries peacefully can be a really powerful thing to do.
“I’m really impressed by the care the Welsh government have taken in recognising Bron yr Aur as a cultural asset, which is great, whilst simultaneously distancing themselves from England.”
As well as asking states for legal recognition, Scott Roe, record label boss turned ecologist, plans to ask nations and state officials for words of support for his nations ‘peace chest’ - hoping to unite fans and the many creatives who have visited Bron yr Aur in a movement for peace through sharing resources on creativity, wellbeing and sustainability.
Scott has had to deal with the consequences of living in a place of pilgrimage for the band's global fanbase since it became his family’s main home - from people arriving to stay without an invite, to appearing at the gate with a full film crew.
Robert Plant and guitarist of the famous rock band Jimmy Page used the small two-bed cottage as a writing retreat in 1970 in the process of creating the band's third album, Led Zeppelin III, which includes the song, Bron yr Aur Stomp.
Prior to this, Plant had visited the house which belonged to a family friend many times as a child, and now owns a property in the valley nearby.
