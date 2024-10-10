Sports Wales has warned any further cuts to its budget by the Welsh Government next year would have a potentially devastating impact.
Brian Davies, chief executive of Sport Wales, and Tanni Grey-Thompson, its chair, gave evidence to a Senedd inquiry on 9 October.
Committee chair Delyth Jewell asked what would happen if cuts to Sports Wales’ budget were repeated in next year's budget.
“It would be a big problem,” Mr Davies replied, saying Sport Wales was fortunate this year to be able to absorb the 10.5 per cent cut from the Welsh Government.
He said further reductions would pose an “existential” challenge for smaller governing bodies that are funded by Sport Wales, which is responsible for developing and promoting sport.