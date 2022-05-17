MP calls for ‘urgent action’ on energy crisis

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake called for urgent action over the energy crisis during a speech in Westminster ( celf calon )

CEREDIGION MP Ben Lake has called on the Chancellor to urgently introduce a series of measures to address the cost-of-living crisis both in the short and long term during a speech in Westminster.

During a debate on the Queen’s Speech last week, Mr Lake said that the pain caused by rising energy bills is “being felt acutely in Wales”, due to a third of children, and a quarter of working adults already lived in poverty before the current crisis.

He warned that rising energy prices “risk stoking a wider social crisis” and said it was “difficult to understand” the energy and fuel crises “did not feature more prominently in the Queen’s Speech”.

The Ceredigion MP pointed out that 45 per cent of Welsh households could be in fuel poverty following the latest energy price cap and called for a series of measures to be implemented by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, including extending the rural fuel duty relief scheme to Wales; introducing a new social tariff to help make energy more affordable for vulnerable people; extending the Warm Home Discount and Winter Fuel Payment to all low-income households; increasing funding for insulation; and a windfall tax on energy companies.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Lake said: “I would like to add my voice to all those today who have pointed out the pain that rising energy bills are causing households the length and breadth of the UK.

Sadly this pain is being felt acutely in Wales, where before the current crisis a third of children, and a quarter of working adults lived in poverty.

“Reports suggest that as much as 45 per cent of households in Wales could now be in fuel poverty following the latest energy price cap increase.

“The experience of rural areas underlines the urgent need for action.

“They have seen large increases to already high standing charges.

“The daily rates for households in Ceredigion are on average 50 per cent higher than those levied in London.

“Compounding the crisis for my constituents is the fact that some 35 per cent of households are not connected to the mains gas grid.

“They rely on heating oil, and on average have seen a 150 per cent increase to the cost of their fuel deliveries, as they are not protected by the energy price cap.

“However, rising energy prices not only squeeze household budgets, but also threaten the rural economy and risk stoking a wider social crisis.

“The fuel and energy crisis is having a real, and immediate impact. It is amongst the most pressing issues requiring Government action, and it is therefore difficult to understand why it does not feature more prominently in the Queen’s Speech.