MP joins striking rail workers on picket line in Machynlleth
A WELSH MP joined local rail workers on the picket line over the weekend to call for better pay and working conditions.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, joined Cambrian Coast rail workers on the picket line in Machynlleth on Saturday to lend her support to their cause.
Calls have been made for the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to return to the negotiating table to make improved offers on pay, and offer guarantees that no jobs will be lost, amid reports of proposed modernisation cuts throughout the network.
Following the demonstration, Liz Saville Roberts, who is Plaid Cymru’s Parliamentary leader, said: ‘I was pleased to stand alongside local rail workers, members of the RMT union and their supporters in Machynlleth at the weekend, fighting for better pay and working conditions.
“Plaid Cymru are proud to stand with striking railway workers, defending their jobs and working conditions.’
“The Conservatives and the Labour leadership are in competition of who can be the most invisible.
“UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps refuses to sit down with the rail unions, and the Labour leader Keir Starmer is banning his Shadow Cabinet from picket lines.
“While the Conservatives attack workers, and Starmer ignores them, Plaid Cymru is proud to stand side-by-side with workers defending fair pay and job security.”
