Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has called on First Minister Eluned Morgan to lobby her Westminster counterpart Keir Starmer to lift the current two child benefit cap.
Introduced in 2017, the cap limits parents from claiming a payment from the government to only their first two children.
A report from the Bevan Foundation found that more than 65,000 children in Wales were affected by the two-child limit, 11 per cent of all children.
Jane Dodds MS said that if the First Minister “is serious about placing Wales first, then she must petition the Prime Minister to remove the damaging two-child benefit cap so that we can lift our nation’s future out of the dark and into the light.”