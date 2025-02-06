Senedd members called for urgent action to ensure safety in schools after a 14-year-old girl was found guilty of the attempted murder of two teachers and a pupil.
Adam Price raised warnings from trade unions of a “behaviour crisis” in Welsh schools following the stabbings at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford.
The former Plaid Cymru leader asked about the use of security guards and scanners in schools, and extending the powers of teachers to search pupils without consent.
Natasha Asghar, Conservative shadow education secretary, warned that violence in Welsh schools is becoming more and more frequent.
Calling for urgent action following the “horrific” incident in Carmarthenshire, she said: “This is an issue that’s much more widespread and deep rooted.
“In recent weeks, we’ve seen schools in Pembrokeshire, Port Talbot, Caerphilly and my own patch of Newport placed on lockdown and only today South Wales Police issued a statement about a knife reportedly being found in a bag of a student at a school in Bridgend.
“Nobody, and I mean nobody, should be going into work with fears of being attacked and schools should be a safe place for all pupils, students and everyone else in between.”
Tom Giffard, a fellow Tory, said: “Unfortunately, this is becoming more and more prevalent.”
He cautioned that while measures such as security guards need to be considered, it is important not to overlook the root of the problem.
Lynne Neagle, Wales’ education secretary, clarified that schools can search pupils without consent and permanently exclude those caught carrying a weapon.
During questions on 5 February, Ms Neagle told the Senedd a summit will be held on behaviour and a toolkit will be developed to support leaders in schools.
She said that Estyn will carry out a thematic review of behaviour in Welsh schools, with the report due in May.