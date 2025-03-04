Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan, has welcomed the appointment of Rep. Lloyd Doggett, as the new Co-Chair of the Friends of Wales Caucus in the US Congress.
The Caucus was created on St David’s Day in 2014 and its purpose is to build links between Wales and the USA, particularly on trade.
It currently has 26 members in both the U.S. House and Senate.
The current Chair is Welsh-American Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican Party member who represents the 9th Congressional District of Virginia.
Rep. Doggett, who represents the 37th Congressional District of Texas and has been a member of the Friends of Wales Caucus since November 2023, will now join his Republican counterpart as the Democratic Co-Chair of the caucus.