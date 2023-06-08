THE new Dyfi Bridge will open by the turn of the year, the Welsh Government has reiterated.
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George raised the issue at the Senedd earlier this week, asking when the £46 million project will be completed.
Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, confirmed that the new bridge in Machynlleth is due for completion “by the turn of the year”.
Construction began two years ago but a new bridge has been spoken about for decades following multiple floodings and concerns over the structural integrity of the existing bridge.
The question was prompted by a statement in the Senedd this week (6th June) on economic development in Mid Wales where Mr George also questioned the Minister on the release of the final list of projects funded through the Mid Wales Growth Deal and the lack of land available for commercial use.
Commenting, Russell George – Member of the Senedd for Montgomeryshire – said: “Along with people who have to live with the problems of the existing bridge in and around Machynlleth, I am frustrated that we have had delays, especially considering how busy that area can get at summertime.
“However, I am happy to have the Minister inform me in the Senedd that the bridge should be finished and the road opened before the end of the year, meaning we don’t have long to wait.
“Getting this new bridge will eliminate the old problem of road closures due to flooding, will give drivers confidence instead of having to navigate a narrow bridge on a tight corner, and ensure traffic moves far more smoothly.
“Following the construction of the Newtown Bypass a few years ago, I will continue to champion in getting investment into Mid Wales.”