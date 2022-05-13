New leader of Ceredigion County Council elected

Cllr Bryan Davies is the new leader of Ceredigion County Council ( LDR )

LLANARTH councillor Bryan Davies has been elected the leader of Ceredigion County Council.

Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Bryan Davies, who takes over the role from Ellen ap Gwynn, who stood down at last week’s elections, was unanimously elected as leader of the new council at today’s meeting (13 May) with no votes against or abstentions.

There were no other names put forward for the position.

He thanked members for their support adding “I promise I will do my best for Ceredigion and the people of Ceredigion.”

“It’s going to be a difficult time, I’m not going to say otherwise,” added Cllr Davies, who pledged that he will lead respectfully and members will work together while still providing scrutiny.

“We have lost a lot of experience form the parties but it’s nice to see some new blood, we’ve a wide range of people here, a wide range of ages and talent. I welcome the fact that there are more women, it’s not sufficient I don’t think but we are heading in the right direction.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrat group, Elizabeth Evans, congratulated Cllr Davies and added it was an “opportunity for you to set your stamp on this council” and a chance to be “more open and more conciliatory and to speak to us.”

Plaid Cymru is the largest group on the council with 20 members, the independent group has ten members, the Liberal Democrat group has seven members, and one councillor Hugh Hughes is not a member of a group.

The decisions made by cabinet “reflect on all of us as councillors” and greater involvement was required, added Cllr Evans.

Cllr Ifan Davies was elected as chairman – and will official take office at the annual general meeting on May 27 – and said taking on the role during the year the Eisteddfod comes to Tregaron would be “the greatest honour of my life.”

There was some teething trouble when it came to the technology of the hybrid meeting – where some councillors joined online and others were back in Penmorfa, Aberaeron, for the first time since covid-19 lockdowns.