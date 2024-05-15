Public libraries will share a new efficient digital library platform which will make the service more consistent and improve access to books, e-books and other library services after Welsh Government investment.
Backed by over £900,000 from the Welsh Government, the shared platform will increase the range of materials available at people’s local libraries by allowing them to share their resources with other libraries.
Once implemented the platform will enable library services to work together on other developments such as a single Welsh library card.
Procurement of the platform was led by Cyngor Gwynedd as lead authority for the project.
The platform will be implemented over the coming months and is expected to go live later this year.