The Welsh Conservatives have tabled a motion of no confidence in First Minister Vaughan Gething following a series of rows in the Senedd.
Mr Gething’s first months in the job have been marred by scandal and controversy, with the new First Minister facing questions over his campaign donations, his deletion of COVID messages and the sacking of a Minister from the Welsh Government over alleged leaks.
Now Senedd Members will debate and vote on a motion of no confidence.
The debate and vote will take place on Wednesday, 5 June.
Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “It’s time to put an end to the obfuscation, the drift and the infighting and vote no confidence in Vaughan Gething.”