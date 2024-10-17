The Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire has taken concerns about a ‘park and ride’ route that runs from Carmarthen to Aberystwyth to the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport.
Sam Kurtz has raised an issue regarding the T1 electric bus that runs from Carmarthen to Aberystwyth with Cabinet Secretary for Transport Ken Skates at the Senedd this month.
Posting on social media, Mr Kurtz stated: “Park and Ride from Carmarthen Showground used to exist and was popular. But the T1 bus, which currently charges its batteries at the showground, doesn’t allow passenger to travel from the showground to Carmarthen town centre, basically replicating the route of the old ‘park and ride’.
“I raised this with a previous Minister to nothing more than a shrug of the shoulders. Hoping the new Minister takes it a little more seriously.”
At the Senedd this week, Mr Kurtz put the following points to Mr Skates, explaining his concerns in further detail over the T1 bus that runs from Carmarthen to Aberystwyth.
“It starts its journey from the showground, where it charges its batteries, then it makes its way into Carmarthen for its first pick-up, to pick up patrons. But what used to be a park-and-ride service no longer exists at Carmarthen showground, allowing patrons to park in the showground and get bus access into the town centre,” he stated.
“The bus continues to travel that route, yet it's not allowing passengers to travel between the showground and Lammas Street.
“This is a bit of a weird anomaly, especially when we're advocating for more and more people to use the bus services. Could I ask that you speak with TrawsCymru to see why this is happening?
“Can we not get patrons onto the bus from the showground, so that they can travel into Carmarthen town, to Lammas Street, or onwards to Aberystwyth, if they so wish?” added Mr Kurtz.
Mr Skates said he was ‘very grateful’ to Mr Kurtz for raising this issue, and assured him that he will ask officials and Transport for Wales to examine this particular problem.