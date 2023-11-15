Penparcau goes to the polls today (Thursday) to choose a new county councillor.
The Penparcau ward is one of the largest in the county and has two county councillors representing it on Ceredigion County Council.
The by-election has been triggered following the resignation of Plaid Cymru councillor, Steve Davies, who is currently suspended from public office.
Cllr Carl Worrall is the other county councillor who represents the community at county council level and this will remain the case.
Former Aberystwyth Town FC striker and manager, Tomi Morgan, is to stand as an independent in the election, with Shelley Childs representing Plaid Cymru; Bryony Davies for the Welsh Liberal Democrats; Ewan Lawry for the Welsh Conservatives and Alex Mangold for Welsh Labour.
The polling station will be in Neuadd Goffa Penparcau Memorial Hall, opposite St Anne's Church from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, 16 November.