Plaid Cymru has laid a motion before the Senedd calling to abolish the role of the Secretary for State for Wales, saying that its functions should be transferred to the Welsh Government.
Plaid Cymru called the role “outdated”, and said that whichever party forms the next Government following the election on 4 July will “turn their back on devolution” after recent comments over HS2 and the devolution of justice powers.
Plaid Cymru candidate for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Liz Saville Roberts said: “On the 25th anniversary of devolution, the contemptuous and patronising attitude by Westminster parties towards the Senedd is clear as day.
“We expect it from the Tories of course, but Labour too have seemingly turned their back on devolution and the will of the Senedd.
“The office of the Secretary of State for Wales is meant to promote Welsh interests from within the UK Government. “It’s instead being increasingly used as a platform to besmirch the Senedd’s distinctive democratic voice – regardless of which party holds office.”
“Welsh democracy doesn’t need second guessing.
“It’s high time that this outdated role which does not effectively serve the interests of the people of Wales is abolished and its functions transferred to the Welsh Government.”