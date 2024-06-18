Plaid Cymru candidate Ben Lake has vowed to continue to support women hit by changes in the state pension age and called on all parties to make guarantees to “right a wrong” and fully compensate those who have missed out financially.
Plaid Cymru said supporting the women will be a “priority” after the General Election, and Mr Lake has long campaigned with, and supported, the Ceredigion group of women during his time as Ceredigion MP.
The campaign group Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) has been pressing for compensation for women, born in the 1950s, who have been short-changed by thousands of pounds by changes to their pension entitlements.
Mr Lake met again with WASPI campaigners in Newcastle Emlyn last week.
He said that neither the Conservative or Labour election manifestos launched this week contained commitments to fully compensate women, despite the Department of Work and Pensions being found guilty of maladministration in failing to notify them properly of changes to their pensions.
Plaid Cymru's manifesto supports compensation payments of between £3,000 and £9,950 for women affected.
Meeting WASPI campaigners in Newcastle Emlyn, Plaid Cymru candidate for Ceredigion Preseli Ben Lake said: "Plaid Cymru has long supported WASPI in its fight for compensation for women born in the 1950s.
"The UK Government has been found to have acted unfairly in not notifying women properly of changes to their pensions.
“It's disappointing that that neither Labour or the Tories are willing to right this wrong if they're voted into power on 4 July.
"I'm proud that Plaid Cymru's manifesto, launched this week, had a crystal-clear commitment to providing compensation for women who have been seriously affected financially by this scandal.
"These women have suffered years of injustice, and yet the two major parties continue to deny rightful compensation.
"This affects thousands of women in every constituency in Wales.
“The pensions they expected to receive when they turned 60 simply weren't there.
"Plaid Cymru candidates will stand with these women as they continue to fight for justice, and put pressure on whoever forms the next government in Westminster."