A Plaid Cymru MS has criticised the Welsh Government's lack of "recognition of the crisis" facing Welsh speaking communities.
During First Minister's Questions in the Senedd on Tuesday, 18 March, Cefin Campbell,MS for Mid and West Wales, asked when the Welsh Government would respond to and act on the final report of the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities, which contains policy recommendations to support the language in its strongholds.
First Minister, Eluned Morgan, said that her government’s response will be published during the Urdd Eisteddfod in May, but she was unable to confirm that it will act on its recommendations before the end of this Senedd term.
The Commission was established in November 2022, as part of the Welsh Government's response to the “socio-economic and societal crisis which has developed in Welsh-speaking communities”, revealed by the results of the 2021 Census.
The Commission's final report was presented to the First Minister during the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd last August.
However, seven months later, the Government is yet to formally respond to it.
In Carmarthenshire, Cefin Campbell MS’ home county, the percentage of those who speak the language has fallen from 50.3% in 2001, to 43.9% in 2011, to 39.9% in 2021.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr. Campbell said: "This is an extremely valuable piece research and reflection by experts in the field, which sets clear recommendations for the Government to enact, including in education, housing, country and town planning and economic development in order to prevent the further deterioration of our Welsh-speaking communities and secure their recovery.
“Time is running out to act and the clock is ticking for our Welsh-speaking communities.
"So, when will the Government publish its response to this report, and can we be confident that the recommendations will be implemented before the end of this Senedd term?"