Gwynedd’s Plaid Cymru councillors have congratulated everyone who won a seat in the Senedd election.
Plaid councillor and Gwynedd Council leader, Nia Jeffreys, also thanked Gwynedd supporters, activists, and councillors.
As 43 Plaid Cymru Senedd Members started their first week in the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, the group of Plaid Cymru councillors in Gwynedd sent their congratulations to all of the new Senedd Members, and thanked the leadership of Rhun ap Iorwerth at the helm of Plaid Cymru’s national campaign.
“We are delighted for Plaid Cymru Leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth and the team for a fantastic historical result for Wales and we congratulate Rhun wholeheartedly on being sworn in as First Minister of Wales,” said Cllr Jeffreys.
“Within our Plaid Cymru Gwynedd group, we had four fellow county councillors standing; Cllrs Elin Hywel, Beca Brown and Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn within Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency, whilst Cllr Beca Roberts stood in the new Bangor Conwy Môn area. Thank you for your work.
“We wholeheartedly congratulate former Llanrug councillor, Beca Brown, as she successfully begins her role as one of Gwynedd Maldwyn’s Senedd Members. No doubt Beca’s experience at Cyngor Gwynedd will set a firm basis for her as she takes the next step in her political career.”
Cllr Gwynfor Owen, Plaid Cymru Gwynedd chair said: “We congratulate Siân Gwenllian, Mabon ap Gwynfor and Rhun ap Iorwerth as they return to Cardiff as elected Senedd Members representing parts of Gwynedd.
“At the same time, we look forward to working with a former Cyngor Gwynedd colleague, Mair Rowlands; plus, two newcomers representing Bangor Conwy Môn and Gwynedd Maldwyn respectively; Elfed Williams from Llanrhaeadr and Elwyn Vaughan.
“I would like to thank everyone involved. This victory is a culmination of generations of commitment to Plaid Cymru, many of whom have passed, but who’s efforts laid the foundation for the success we see today, as Plaid Cymru forms a Welsh Government in Wales.”
Cllr Nia Jeffreys continued: “I would also like to take the opportunity to thank our grassroot members and supporters who’ve walked the length and breadth of Gwynedd’s rural areas, hamlets, villages, towns and Bangor city during the past few months. It is a huge team effort, and it is one of the strengths we have as a party - that Plaid Cymru is deeply rooted and represents our communities.
“We look forward to working as one strong voice representing the people who elected us to represent Gwynedd communities on a local level, on an all Wales level and at Westminster.”
A total of 81,690 valid votes were cast for the six seats available in the Senedd for the new Gwynedd Malddwyn constituency.
Plaid Cymru received 36,087 of those votes, winning the party four of the six seats available.
Reform UK got 22,667 votes, giving their candidates, Andrew Charles Griffin and Claire Victoria Johnson-Wood, two of the six seats.
Plaid Cymru holds 43 seats In the Senedd, followed by Reform UK who have 34.
Welsh Labour has nine, Welsh Conservatives, seven, Green Party, two, and Welsh Liberal Democrats, one.
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