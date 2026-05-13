Cllr Nia Jeffreys continued: “I would also like to take the opportunity to thank our grassroot members and supporters who’ve walked the length and breadth of Gwynedd’s rural areas, hamlets, villages, towns and Bangor city during the past few months. It is a huge team effort, and it is one of the strengths we have as a party - that Plaid Cymru is deeply rooted and represents our communities.