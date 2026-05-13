Plans for the closure of two Welsh-medium primary schools where pupil numbers have dwindled are moving closer. Gwynedd Council will consider a report into the outcomes of two statutory public consultations over plans to shut Ysgol Nebo and Ysgol Baladeulyn.
Cabinet will discuss these on Tuesday, 19 May, as the ‘Cambrian News’ goes to print.
If proposals are taken forward, Ysgol Nebo would close on 31 December, with pupils moving to Ysgol Llanllyfni from January 2027.
Nantlle’s Ysgol Baladeulyn would close on 31 December, with learners moving to Ysgol Talysarn from 1 January, 2027.
Cabinet will be asked to consider the outcomes of statutory consultations, and must also decide over approval of publication of statutory notices of the closures, and the holding of a 28-day formal objection period.
A report said the need for the decisions stemmed from both schools’ “vulnerable position” due to low learner numbers, a high percentage of surplus places and increased costs per pupil.
Ysgol Baladeulyn is a Category 3 Welsh-medium primary school that provides education for children aged three-11.
In January 2026 there were only six reception to year six learners on the school’s register. It has room for 55 pupils.
The school also had room for seven learners in its nursery class, but only two children registered.
Ysgol Nebo had 11 reception to Year 6 learners, with capacity for 51.
It also had room for seven nursery children, but only one was registered.
Since then, a report said, numbers had “decreased further” and for both schools “projections show that the numbers will remain low over the next few years”.
Locals were invited to share their views either through an online response form, by email or letter, and in community drop-in sessions.
Issues raised include the “educational value” of small rural schools, the benefit of small classes and individual attention.
Calls were made to keep the schools open, whilst alternative options mooted had included federalisation with Additional Learning Needs provision.
Llanllyfni Cllr Peter Thomas stated previously that closing Ysgol Baladeulyn would be a “heavy blow” for Nantlle.
Citing the closure of 25 schools in Gwynedd since 2009, he said it was “damaging to our communities” and it “has an impact on the children, parents, the community and the Welsh language”.
Clynnog Cllr Dafydd Davies felt losing Ysgol Nebo would have “a significant negative impact on the community”.
He said the school was “an asset to the Welsh language and local culture, losing it will mean a permanent loss to the village”.
The council had felt it was “not likely” to have a negative impact on the Welsh-medium educational provision or on learners’ linguistic opportunities, arguing pupils would continue to be taught in Welsh-medium schools, and in larger classes, which would “strengthen opportunities”.
Having considered the evidence, statutory consultation comments, further evaluation of the proposals, alternative options, along with the council’s strategic direction, the council was “of the view” that closure proposals were the “most appropriate response to the challenges” faced by the two schools, and continued to recommend it as “the most suitable way of addressing the current challenges”.
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