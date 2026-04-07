Plaid Cymru has today set out plans to create more than 35,000 jobs by ensuring more public money is spent with Welsh businesses, ahead of the party’s manifesto launch tomorrow.
The party says a ‘renewed approach’ to public procurement could play a transformative role in strengthening the Welsh economy, supporting local firms and creating well-paid jobs across the country.
Public bodies in Wales spend more than £8 billion each year on procurement.
Plaid Cymru argues that too much of that money leaves Wales, rather than supporting local businesses and communities.
Plaid Cymru’s plan would increase the share of public contracts awarded to Wales-based firms from around 55 per cent to at least 70 party - a shift the party says could support tens of thousands of new jobs and help build stronger local supply chains in a wide range of sectors including food, agriculture and technology.
The approach builds on successful models elsewhere, where directing public spending locally has boosted small businesses, increased resilience in local economies, and kept wealth circulating within communities.
Plaid Cymru says its vision is of a Wales where prosperity is shared - where businesses can thrive, where people can access good, well-paid work, and where public investment helps build stronger local economies.
The party will launch its full manifesto on Thursday, 9 April.
Plaid Cymru candidate and economy spokesperson Luke Fletcher said: “The Welsh economy has enormous potential but too often, the wealth we create doesn’t stay here.
“Too much of Wales’s money is leaking out of our economy. A Plaid Cymru government would keep more of it here – creating upwards of 35,000 jobs and backing Welsh businesses.
“This is about making sure public money works for Wales - supporting local firms, strengthening supply chains in a wide range of sectors including technology and agriculture, and building a more resilient economy for the future.
“It’s practical, common-sense change. Using the power we already have to deliver real benefits for people and communities across our country.”
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