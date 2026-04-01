There are also issues around current funding arrangements and taxation, such as the new construction of dwellings being zero-rated for VAT purposes, while it is charged at the full 20 per cent rate for general refurbishment works. At a time when the need for social homes is as urgent as it ever has been taking a pragmatic approach to these challenges and working to find solutions has to be a priority. And the report makes a series of practical recommendations for overcoming barriers and providing new social homes at the scale Wales needs. These include reviewing the current standards for social homes to ensure that they contain more flexibility; supporting workforce skills development and calling on the UK Government to amend the tax regime.