Plaid Cymru win a dozen seats on Aberystwyth Town Council

Plaid Cymru has gained 12 seats on Aberystwyth Town Council.

The dozen seats take Plaid’s total on the town council to 13, alongside one Liberal Democrat and two Labour councillors.

In Aberystwyth Central, Plaid Cymru candidates, Owain Hughes (197 votes) , Emlyn Wyn Jones (177 votes) and Sienna Quinn Lewis (164) took the three seats on offer.

David Lees of the Welsh Liberal Democrats missed out on a seat, gaining 140 votes.

In Aberystwyth North, three Plaid Cymru candidates took the three seats on offer.

Maldwyn Pryse (279 votes), Jeff Smith (233 votes) and Mark Strong (294 votes) took the seats on offer.

Three candidates didn’t gain enough votes for a seat in the ward.

They were Bryony Davies of the Welsh Liberal Democrats (223 votes) Sam Hall of the Conservatives (77 votes) and Catherine Peasely of the Green party (210 votes).

Plaid took all four seats in the Bronglais ward.

Talat Chaudhri (314 votes); Lucy Huws (332 votes); Mari Turner (322 votes) and Alun Williams (377 votes) have all been elected to the town council.

Ewan Lawry of the Conservatives (64 votes) did not win a seat.

Plaid Cymru also took two of the four seats on offer in the Rheidol ward.

Brian Davies (282 votes) and Kerry Ferguson (335 votes) claimed the seats for Plaid Cymru while Mair Benjamin of the Welsh Liberal Democrats (362 votes) and Mathew Norman of Labour (348 votes) claimed the other two.

Nick Hubble of Plaid Cymru gained 241 votes, which was not enough to secure a seat.