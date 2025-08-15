Plaid Cymru has pledged to increase spending year on year for culture, arts and sports after over a decade of underinvestment
Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Culture, Heledd Fychan MS delivered a lecture at the National Eisteddfod on the future of culture and the arts in Wales – outlining how a Plaid Cymru government “will make these sectors a central part of its mission to make Wales a healthier, wealthier nation as part of a new, innovative, preventative health agenda.”
She said: “Culture, the arts and sports will be central to a Plaid Cymru government’s ambition to create a healthier, wealthier Wales.
“Not only does that mean increased funding, but a new whole government approach to ensuring culture is at the heart of everything we do.”
