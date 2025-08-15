A New Quay dolphin spotting boat trip has launched a new service that will allow passengers to get up close and personal with some of Cardigan Bay's crustaceans.
Emrol V is offering the new 'lobster pot lifting' educational experience, which the crew says is going down a treat.
Dolphin Spotting Boat trips said: "The ‘lobster pot lifting’ trips on the Ermol V are a great opportunity for children to learn more about some of the marine life in Cardigan Bay whilst having a hands-on experience.
"Skipper Christian is an experienced fisherman who before joining the Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips family had his own fishing boat & business in Pembrokeshire.
"Learn from him all about the marine creatures and the fishing industry in Wales during the trips and of course looking out for and learning about our beautiful Bottlenose Dolphins too.
"Kids and adults are loving our new Lobster Lift trip.
"This type of trip is a throwback back to our original boat trips when Winston Evans and his father would take people out on their fishing boat to show the public what was in their lobster pots.
"These trips still have plenty of time for Dolphin Spotting."
To book a trip, call 01545 560 800 or visit www.newquayboattrips.co.uk
