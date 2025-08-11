The Welsh Government is making £30 million in additional funding available to local authorities to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge processes.
Local Authorities are investing their allocation towards actions that will support timely assessments and the availability of packages of care to ensure people can leave hospital when they are clinically able to, helping to reduce the number of delayed hospital discharges.
During a visit to Bridgend, Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, met Howard Pring who is receiving vital support from the local authority’s Home Support Team.
She said: “By investing in community-based support, we can help more people return home from hospital when they're medically ready and enable others to remain independent in their communities.”
