A proposal to disqualify dishonest politicians from the Senedd is wholly unrealistic and could see the courts inundated with complaints, barristers warned.
The Criminal Bar Association, which represents practising members in Wales and England, criticised calls to create an offence of deliberate deception.
Jonathan Rees, a Welsh barrister, urged real caution before making any changes made to the criminal law as he gave evidence to the Senedd’s standards committee.
He suggested the Welsh Parliament could instead expand the scope of the “tried-and-tested” offence of misconduct in a public office which is subject to important safeguards.
Mr Rees raised concerns about a model proposed by the Institute for Constitutional and Democratic Research, warning a new offence would put a huge burden on courts.