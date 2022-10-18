Plans to combine Ceredigion seat with parts of Pembrokeshire revealed
Proposed constituency for Ceredigion Preseli
NEW look constituencies for mid and north Wales will go to a final four week consultation before being introduced at the next general election, the Boundary Commission for Wales has said.
Initial proposals to cut the number of Welsh seats in the House of Commons from 40 to 32 - with Westminster constituency sizes increasing and elector numbers levelling out – were revealed last year and went through an eight week consultation.
The Boundary Commission for Wales (BCW) released its final proposals today [Wednesday]
The plan will see Ceredigion take on part of the axed Preseli Pembrokeshire seat, to create Ceredigion Preseli.
Initial proposals would have seen St Davids, Solva and Letterston all becoming part of the enlarged constituency, but objections led to a switch, with those three wards becoming part of Mid and South Pembrokeshire and the Maenclochog ward joining Ceredigion Preseli.
The new look Ceredigion Preseli constituency will have 74,063 electors.
Also under the plans, the Montgomeryshire constituency which is home to Machynlleth and Llanidloes will be enlarged to take on parts of Clwyd South to become Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr.
This constituency would have 76,953 electors.
An extended Dwyfor Meirionnydd seat will incorporate several wards from the current Arfon constituency, but will retain its name.
This constituency would have 71,962 electors.
The newly published proposals were created following two separate consultations and 5 Public Hearings since the Commission’s Initial Proposals were published.
The Commission is now inviting comment on its proposals as it launches its final 4-week consultation period. Members of the public are encouraged to send in their views, whether they support or oppose the proposals.
The Commission has however stated that it has no power to set the number of MPs, which was decided by Parliament, and will not be able to consider arguments around the number of constituencies in Wales.
An online consultation portal at bcw-reviews.org.uk features the proposals in full, and members of the public can submit their views directly through the portal.
People can also take part in the consultation by emailing [email protected] or writing to The Commission in the post at Boundary Commission for Wales, Hastings House, Cardiff, CF24 0BL.
The Consultation Period opens on 19 October and closes on 15 November.
Following the consultation period, the Commission will assess the representations received and submit its Final Recommendations to Parliament in July 2023.
The Final Recommendations will come into effect automatically at the next scheduled General Election.
