The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has called for urgent action to address the medical workforce crisis, tackle health inequalities and fix social care in Wales, with 81 per cent of doctors in Wales saying NHS staffing is inadequate.
The RCP, in its manifesto ahead of the Senedd elections next year, warns that without decisive action, pressures on NHS staff and services will continue to escalate, undermining the ability of physicians to deliver safe and effective care.
The document highlights the stark reality of care being delivered in corridors and the growing challenge of an overstretched medical workforce.
Evidence from the General Medical Council shows the scale of the problem, with the Welsh NHS scoring worse than the UK average on staffing, overtime, workload, leadership and patient flow.
The report finds that 81 per cent of doctors in Wales say NHS staffing is inadequate, while 66 per cent work beyond their contracted hours at least once a week, risking burnout and impacting patient safety.
Over half of doctors in Wales reported lack of access to necessary equipment or services, with 37 per cent being unable to cope with their workload at least weekly.
More than half highlight poor organisational leadership, with 69 per cent identifying patient flow or bed pressures as a barrier to safe care.
The RCP is calling for the next Welsh Government to introduce a long-term NHS workforce plan to recruit, retain and support doctors across Wales alongside a cross-government action on prevention and health inequalities and radical transformation of social care, with a fully costed plan to address capacity, reduce delays and eliminate corridor care.
Dr Hilary Williams, RCP vice president for Wales said: “Physicians in Wales deliver world-class care, but too often our patients are left waiting in corridors or stuck in the outpatient backlog.
“Without enough doctors, we are left constantly trying to do more, with less – waiting lists won’t come down if we don’t fix our recruitment crisis and invest in the next generation of doctors.
“Two-thirds of doctors in Wales are working above their contracted hours on a weekly basis – this is the new norm, and quite frankly, it’s untenable.
“Wales can be a great place to train and a great place to work – but we need to get the basics right – rest and food facilities, protected time for education and training and investment in clinical leadership.
“The next Welsh government must invest in our medical workforce, tackle the causes of ill health and ensure social care is properly funded.”
Dr Sacha Moore, RCP Resident Doctor Committee representative for Wales, added: “A shortage of doctors means patients wait longer for care, which is why the medical workforce crisis is one of the most urgent issues facing the NHS in Wales.
“As patient need increases, morale falls and care suffers – already, more than a third of doctors in Wales say they can’t cope with their workload.
“This is an unsustainable situation.”
The road to recovery: an RCP manifesto, was released on 18 September.
