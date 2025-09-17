A collaboration between music producer Lee House and internationally acclaimed harpist Catrin Finch is coming to Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
SATORU’s mission is to create an immersive, sensory-rich experience that guides listeners inward through sound, emotion, and awareness.
They have three Welsh dates this autumn, at Mwldan, Cardigan on 8 October, RWCMD, Cardiff on 9 October, and Galeri, Caernarfon on 10 October, before embarking on further dates in 2026.
Since 2011, Lee House has been a transformative force in the music industry, with genre-spanning productions that have garnered over 50 million streams on Spotify. His exceptional talent and understanding of music's emotional core were recognised when he graduated with the highest distinction from his Music Production course. As a sought-after producer and engineer at Acapela Studio, Pentyrch, Lee's path crossed with Catrin Finch, sparking a creative partnership that would evolve from producing albums and composing ballets to mesmerising live performances that fuse harp with electronic textures, ambient sound design, and digital manipulation.
Catrin Finch, a cultural icon in Wales and one of the world’s foremost harpists, is celebrated for her bold artistry and pioneering spirit. With roots in classical music, she defies convention by merging the purity of the harp with a diverse array of musical genres and global influences. Her work has resonated with audiences worldwide, garnering critical acclaim and a loyal following. As a proud LGBTQ+ artist, Catrin brings authenticity, depth, and a fearless creative voice to every project she touches, championing diversity and artistic freedom.
They invite audiences to leave everyday stresses and worries behind and be in the moment through the SATORU experience, designed to be a purely live experience with none of the material created ever being recorded. It’s a unique and exciting prospect for audiences and could even be life-changing!
Tickets are on sale now via venue box offices. See www.satoruexperience.com for details.
