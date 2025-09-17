Since 2011, Lee House has been a transformative force in the music industry, with genre-spanning productions that have garnered over 50 million streams on Spotify. His exceptional talent and understanding of music's emotional core were recognised when he graduated with the highest distinction from his Music Production course. As a sought-after producer and engineer at Acapela Studio, Pentyrch, Lee's path crossed with Catrin Finch, sparking a creative partnership that would evolve from producing albums and composing ballets to mesmerising live performances that fuse harp with electronic textures, ambient sound design, and digital manipulation.