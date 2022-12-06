Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor, have been busy delivering children’s toys and clothes to foodbanks in their constituency to help parents struggling with the cost-of-living crisis this festive period.
Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian and MP Hywel Williams have launched a Christmas appeal to raise funds for eight food projects in their constituency.
Mrs Saville Roberts and Mr ap Gwynfor set up a toybank appeal in response to the cost-of-living and energy crisis, and the immense pressure on families ahead of what will be a very difficult Christmas for many. Toys and clothing were donated by both local and national retailers such as Smyths Toys, Aykroyds of Bala and John Lewis. The duo have distributed the toys to South Gwynedd Foodbank in Barmouth, Blaenau Ffestiniog Foodbank and Pwllheli Foodbank.
Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: “This year has felt like watching a storm slowly approaching, with people finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet as the cost-of-living crisis worsens, with many more turning to local foodbanks for support.
“With the generous support of local and national retailers, Mabon and I launched our toybank appeal. I am extremely grateful to businesses such as Aykroyds of Bala, who were so generous when we asked for their help and who have donated to our appeal, enabling us to distribute toys and clothing to foodbanks in Barmouth, Blaenau and Pwllheli.
“It is down to the generosity of volunteer-run South Gwynedd Foodbank in Barmouth, the Blaenau Ffestiniog Foodbank and the Pwllheli Foodbank which operates out of St Peter’s Church, that those in need of support this Christmas will be able to get by.
“Every child deserves the joy of opening a gift on Christmas morning and my hope is that in some small way our contribution will help make sure that kids have something to be cheerful about this Christmas.
Mr ap Gwynfor MS said he was also grateful for the support of all the businesses.
Siân Gwenllian and Hywel Williams’ appeal was also prompted by the cost-of-living crisis. Funds raised from the Arfon Christmas Appeal will be donated to the Arfon Foodbank, Caernarfon, Coed Mawr Foodbank, Bwyd i Bawb Bangor Fareshare, Yr Orsaf’s Food Scheme, Penygroes, Porthi Dre, Caernarfon, Pantri Pesda, Bethesda, Cwm-y-glo and Llanrug Food Scheme and Bangor Cathedral Foodbank.
Siân said food projects are “more essential than ever”.
“They provide a safety net for people who are struggling to make ends meet, and this winter they are more essential than ever. Unprecedented is a word that has been used ad nauseam in the past few years, but we truly do live in times of unparalleled financial hardship for families across Arfon and the country as a whole.
To donate visit www.plaidcymruarfon.org/ap_l_nadolig_christmas_appeal.