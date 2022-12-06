Mrs Saville Roberts and Mr ap Gwynfor set up a toybank appeal in response to the cost-of-living and energy crisis, and the immense pressure on families ahead of what will be a very difficult Christmas for many. Toys and clothing were donated by both local and national retailers such as Smyths Toys, Aykroyds of Bala and John Lewis. The duo have distributed the toys to South Gwynedd Foodbank in Barmouth, Blaenau Ffestiniog Foodbank and Pwllheli Foodbank.