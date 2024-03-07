Wales’ social justice minister has called for an urgent overhaul of the energy market.
Jane Hutt warned that energy costs will remain almost double pre-crisis levels despite a decrease in the price cap from April.
She said: “The energy market needs a complete overhaul, so that customers are treated fairly no matter where they live and investment is made into local communities.”
During social justice questions on 6 March , Ms Hutt reiterated that major reform is needed as she urged Ofgem and the UK Government to take responsibility and said she “regularly called on the UK Government to introduce reforms.”
Criticising a lack of progress, she called for the introduction of a social tariff to help low-income households with their energy bills.