Politicians to hold cost-of-living drop-in sessions
Subscribe newsletter
CEREDIGION politicians are to hold drop-in sessions to help people seeking advice and support on the cost-of-living crisis.
Ben Lake MP and Elin Jones MS are to host two public drop-in session in Aberystwyth and Cardigan, which will be attended by a number of organisations, including energy providers and charitable bodies.
The first will be held at Penparcau Community Hub on Thursday, 10 November, between 12.30pm and 2.30pm with the second taking place at Radley Room, Guildhall, Cardigan on Friday, 18, November between 12pm and 2pm
The purpose of the event is to give the public the opportunity to talk directly with energy suppliers, utility companies, and other organisations who can offer advice and support on how best to manage rising energy costs and household bills this winter.
Commenting ahead of the event, Ben Lake MP said: “The UK’s cost of living crisis is the primary concern for so many of us and I am keen to do my utmost to help residents in Ceredigion who are struggling to get by.
“The crisis, and its impact on rural communities in particular, is an issue I continue to be vocal about on an UK level, having raised it in the House of Commons on multiple occasions, as well as consistently asking the Government to introduce more support for off-gas grid properties.
“These drop-in sessions will be an opportunity to bring together experts on benefits, energy bills, housing and many other topics to the heart of our communities and allow residents to raise their concerns with me one to one.”
Elin Jones MS added: “The current cost of living crisis is being felt acutely by people across Ceredigion, and I am under no illusion as to the scale of financial stress that many of my constituents are currently facing.
“I hope that by bringing constituents and organisations together, we are able to provide a platform that gives people an opportunity to raise and resolve issues they are currently experiencing as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |