Politicians to hold cost-of-living drop-in sessions

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Monday 31st October 2022 9:42 am
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Electricity smart meter
Drop-in sessions are to be held in Penparcau and Cardigan (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

CEREDIGION politicians are to hold drop-in sessions to help people seeking advice and support on the cost-of-living crisis.

Ben Lake MP and Elin Jones MS are to host two public drop-in session in Aberystwyth and Cardigan, which will be attended by a number of organisations, including energy providers and charitable bodies.

The first will be held at Penparcau Community Hub on Thursday, 10 November, between 12.30pm and 2.30pm with the second taking place at Radley Room, Guildhall, Cardigan on Friday, 18, November between 12pm and 2pm

The purpose of the event is to give the public the opportunity to talk directly with energy suppliers, utility companies, and other organisations who can offer advice and support on how best to manage rising energy costs and household bills this winter.

Commenting ahead of the event, Ben Lake MP said:  “The UK’s cost of living crisis is the primary concern for so many of us and I am keen to do my utmost to help residents in Ceredigion who are struggling to get by.

“The crisis, and its impact on rural communities in particular, is an issue I continue to be vocal about on an UK level, having raised it in the House of Commons on multiple occasions, as well as consistently asking the Government to introduce more support for off-gas grid properties.

“These drop-in sessions will be an opportunity to bring together experts on benefits, energy bills, housing and many other topics to the heart of our communities and allow residents to raise their concerns with me one to one.”

Elin Jones MS added: “The current cost of living crisis is being felt acutely by people across Ceredigion, and I am under no illusion as to the scale of financial stress that many of my constituents are currently facing.

“I hope that by bringing constituents and organisations together, we are able to provide a platform that gives people an opportunity to raise and resolve issues they are currently experiencing as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

CeredigionCardiganAberystwythElin JonesBen Lake
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0