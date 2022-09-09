Praise for free school meal project
YOUNG children across Ceredigion are this week enjoying free school meals.
From this week, a project to provide free school meals for all primary school children began, starting with reception classes and years 1 and 2.
Nursery-age pupils attending a maintained school for at least two full sessions, on any one day per week, will also be eligible for a free school meal with £35 million of new capital funding supporting the roll-out of the scheme.
The funding will be provided to local authorities to invest in improvements to school catering facilities, including purchasing equipment, upgrading existing kitchen facilities and updating digital systems.
The funding is in addition to £25 million of capital funding provided to local authorities in 2021-22. £200m of revenue funding has also been committed for the day-to-day provision over the next three years.
Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, said: ‘Thanks to Plaid Cymru’s influence, within the next three years, all primary school pupils in Wales will receive a hot free school meal, with the roll out taking place from September 2022, starting here in Ceredigion with reception classes, years 1 and 2. Provision will use locally-sourced produce where possible, supporting local businesses and supply chains.
“Free school meals are one of the most important steps we can take to tackle child poverty and hunger in Wales - by making sure that children have a free, nutritious meal as part of the school day. This policy will make a real difference to so many children ahead of what will be a very difficult winter for many families.
“We’re very lucky that Ceredigion County Council has been able to start providing free school meals for reception classes, as well as years 1 and 2 starting this week.
“Most other counties are only starting with reception classes, which means that Ceredigion County Council has been able to offer more for our school children than many other counties across Wales, and I’m sure that this will be of great help or families across the county with their living costs.”
