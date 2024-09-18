The climate change secretary confirmed proposed UK water legislation will apply to Wales despite concerns about lawmaking being “outsourced” to Westminster.
Huw Irranca-Davies, who is also Wales’ new deputy first minister, told the Senedd he has agreed that the UK Government’s water bill be extended to Wales.
The bill aims to ensure water companies are held to account, with increased enforcement powers for regulators and tougher penalties, including imprisonment.
Mr Irranca-Davies said the bill will grant the regulator, Ofwat, powers to limit bonuses paid to executives and allow Natural Resources Wales to recover costs from water firms.
He accepted changes to the law must reflect Wales’ needs as he committed to working with the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.