Also in attendance at the rally will be Cammilla Mngaza, the mother of 4 foot 10 disabled black woman, Siyanda Mngaza, who campaigners say was victim of a miscarriage of justice after she was jailed on Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) charges for four and a half years. Campaigners and her legal team assert she was defending herself against a racially aggravated assault from two much older men and another woman. They say she required surgery on serious injuries after the alleged attack.