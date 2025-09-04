The Welsh Liberal Democrats have celebrated the launch of the new mytravelpass scheme, which will provide £1 bus fares for young people across Wales.
The mytravelpass scheme was delivered as a result of a budget deal between Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds and the Welsh Government this spring.
The scheme opened to all 16-21-year-olds in Wales on 1 September, before being widened to all young people in November.
Those with a mytravelpass can access: £1 single tickets, £3 unlimited daily travel and 30 per cent off weekly, monthly or yearly tickets.
Ms Dodds said: “The cost-of-living crisis has hit young people hard, but now, young people across Wales will find it easier to travel to education, meet friends, and crucially, access jobs.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.