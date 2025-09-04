The Welsh Liberal Democrats have celebrated the launch of the new mytravelpass scheme, which will provide £1 bus fares for young people across Wales.

The mytravelpass scheme was delivered as a result of a budget deal between Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds and the Welsh Government this spring.

The scheme opened to all 16-21-year-olds in Wales on 1 September, before being widened to all young people in November.

Those with a mytravelpass can access: £1 single tickets, £3 unlimited daily travel and 30 per cent off weekly, monthly or yearly tickets.

Ms Dodds said: “The cost-of-living crisis has hit young people hard, but now, young people across Wales will find it easier to travel to education, meet friends, and crucially, access jobs.”