An evening of family fun was had at Aberdyfi beach on when the Dovey Yacht Club held their annual Beach Games, writes Doris O’Keefe.
The evening, which took place on Tuesday, 19 August, had been organised by Lisa Gardener.
Commenting on the event, Lisa said: "It was such a fun evening.
"The games were open for all ages, so it was lovely to see 37 youngsters plus parents and friends taking part!
"All participants received a certificate and there were prizes for the winners.
"Thanks to all who came along , either to watch or to join in, and thanks to all the helpers. It was indeed a great way to enjoy a lovely summer's evening on Aberdyfi beach!"
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.