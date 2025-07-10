Young people aged 16 to 21 will be able to ride on buses across Wales for just £1 from 1 September.
Single fares will cost just £1 and £3 day passes will also be available.
The Welsh Government will extend the scheme to five to 15-year-olds from November.
16 to 21-year-olds will need to apply for a free mytravelpass, if they don’t currently have one, and will be able to do so from 21 July.
£15m is being provided to support £1 bus fares for 16 to 21-year-olds as part of the Budget deal with the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds.
The Welsh Government will invest a further £7m to extend the scheme to five to 15-year-olds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.