An additional £10m has been made available by the Welsh Government to help kickstart the development of new affordable housing schemes across Wales.
The additional funding contributes to a broader package of investment secured with the aim of delivering more homes for people across Wales.
16 schemes have been identified and the investment will see the delivery of 238 new homes.
The funding will be used to acquire properties and land where homes will be developed and completed.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “We know that investing in social housing reduces poverty, improves health and helps drive economic growth and I recognise the need for the delivery of more homes now and into the future.