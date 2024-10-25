£1.5m has been announced by the Welsh Government to support and expand safe and warm places for people of all ages to access within local communities.
The hubs, which are across Wales, provide spaces for people to be able to socialise and access services and advice over the coming months.
The £1.5m will be distributed to local authorities, through the Welsh Local Government Association, for a range of venues including in the statutory and voluntary sectors such as faith, sport and community venues.
This investment is part of the wider Welsh Government package of support for people across Wales.
Over 850 spaces were established across Wales during late 2022 and early 2023, providing support to over 117,000 people.