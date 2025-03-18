New and improved classrooms and equipment for children and young people with additional learning needs (ALN) will be funded with a £20m investment from the Welsh Government.
The investment in schools will create inclusive learning environments such as quiet or sensory areas, upgrade facilities to improve accessibility, and enable schools and other settings to purchase new equipment.
Last year, the funding supported 249 schools in Wales to improve their facilities to support learners with ALN.
The £20m will be distributed via local authorities to support mainstream settings, with over £80m provided to the sector over the last three years.
All projects funded through the programme need to demonstrate how they are meeting the needs of learners with additional learning needs.