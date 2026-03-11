The much-needed resurfacing and refurbishment of tennis courts at Aberdyfi Recreation Ground has begun.
The work, which will cost almost £47,000, was able to start after funding was secured from Sports Wales Lottery, Aberdyfi Advertising and Improvements Committee, and Aberdyfi Recreation Ground.
Committee representative of the latter, Frances Hutton, said: “We are absolutely delighted we have the funds to go ahead with our exciting plans and we would like to thank Sports Wales Lottery, Aberdyfi Advertising and Improvements Committee and the Recreation Ground for their very generous help.
“The work will make a huge, positive difference and will ensure we can play all year round.
“We are thrilled that, as part of the new plans, we are introducing two pickleball courts which we hope will encourage people to take part in one of the most inclusive, fun and fastest growing sports around!
“We will be able to widen the entrance gates so the tennis and pickleball courts will have wheelchair access.
“With the new attraction of pickleball and first class refurbishments, we hope to encourage a much larger membership.”
Around 60 full-time members play bowls, croquet, putting, tennis - and now pickleball - all year round and the site is open to the public only during the holidays.
“There are huge physical and mental benefits from playing tennis/pickleball or any sport - a great opportunity for interaction with others, teamwork, sportsmanship and community connection,” Frances added.
Refurbishment work started on Wednesday, 11 March.
The area is open to the public for the Easter Holidays from 28 March for putting, croquet and bowls.
If the work goes to plan and weather permitting, the tennis and pickleball courts will be completed and ready for play by the first weekend in May.
An open afternoon will take place on Friday, 8 May, from 2pm-6pm.
Everyone is welcome.
