The Welsh Government is allocating £5m additional funding to the Community Facilities Programme (CFP) this year, subject to Senedd approval in July.
CFP helps voluntary and community organisations improve well-used and much-needed community facilities - like community centres, grassroot sports facilities and libraries – through refurbishment leading to improvements that benefit local people.
Through the programme, grants of up to £300,000 can be made for large community led projects and up to £25,000 for smaller scale improvements.
Deputy First Minister, Sioned Williams said: “This £5m investment helps to create places where everyone belongs, where friendships are forged and where local life can truly thrive.
“I’m proud that we can support more spaces that bring people together – helping communities across Wales to flourish."
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