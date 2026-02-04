A Welsh language nursery in Llanilar has been praised by inspectors for creating a “homely environment” with staff “fostering strong and positive relationships” with the children.
A joint inspection by Estyn and Care Inspectorate Wales visited Cylch Meithrin Llanilar in October last year.
An inspection report rated the nursery ‘good’ for all six inspection categories: Well-being; learning; care and development; teaching and assessment; environment; and leadership and management.
The nursery – which hosts 19 children between the ages of two and four – is based at Llanilar school.
The report said that staff “form positive relationships with the children”.
“They speak to the children gently and treat them with care and respect,” inspectors found.
Staff also “foster very strong relationships with the children and create a very homely environment.”
Inspectors found that the Cylch Meithrin leaders have “extensive and effective measures to ensure that the environment is safe and in good condition, both indoors and outdoors.”
“The setting is on the grounds of the local school and the indoor and outdoor areas are secure, with a purposeful fence ensuring the privacy and safety of the children,” the report said.
“Leaders ensure that there are appropriate levels of practitioners to supervise and keep the children safe.”
The leader allocates appropriate funding by making effective use of local and national grants, which leads to an improvement in the quality of provision.
“An example of this is the investment in the new extension and the outdoor area, which includes a gardening area and a covered art area.
“This has a positive effect on children’s learning and well-being.”
Inspectors gave one recommendation to improve the nursery further, saying to “ensure suitable opportunities to develop children’s awareness of inclusion and other cultures.”
The nursery will produce an action plan that shows how it will address the recommendation.
