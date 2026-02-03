From life in Blaenau Ffestiniog through the eyes of Effi, to the wonderfully eccentric 5th Marquess Henry Cyril Paget, new stories from Wales will hit cinema screens in 2026.
Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales said: "2025 was phenomenal for Wales-made films, from taking Richard Burton’s origin story to the world in Mr Burton, to The Man in My Basement which was showcased at Toronto Film Festival, and Sundance-nominated feature Brides, to name a few.
“2026 is also gearing up to be exciting, kicking off with the release of H is for Hawk, alongside the true story of the 5th Marquess of Anglesey, Henry Paget, in Madfabulous and the first Welsh-language feature film Effi o Blaenau co-funded by Creative Wales and S4C.
“Creative Wales is committed to giving this growing sector the vital support it needs to continue to thrive, through funding and connecting creatives within the industry with programmes to ensure Welsh films are given a platform to be enjoyed by audiences within Wales and around the world.”
The highly anticipated Madfabulous from North Wales production company Mad as Birds depicts the life of the wonderfully eccentric 5th Marquess Henry Cyril Paget. Filmed on location on Ynys Môn, Caernarfon and Pwllheli, it stars Welsh actor Callum Scott Howells alongside Rupert Everett and Siobhán McSweeney.
Heading over to Blaenau Ffestiniog, we meet Effi o Blaenau. Featuring Leisa Gwenllian in the title role and directed by Marc Evans (Mr Burton), this is a big screen adaptation of Gary Owen’s modern Welsh classic play, Iphigenia in Splott.
Grappling with her weekly loop of unemployment, clubbing and hangovers, Effi has a chance encounter in Llandudno with injured soldier Lee, briefly opening a door to something better. For a moment, Effi glimpses a life she never imagined. The reality that follows is far tougher.
Look out for these films and more.
